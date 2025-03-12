Drop-Off Brush Site in Leavenworth Closing for Good

After eight years, Leavenworth's drop-off brush site is finished.

Situated at the intersection of Icicle and East Leavenworth roads, the county-operated brush site was designed to serve residents in the apple maggot quarantine zone of Chelan County. These residents are legally barred from transporting brush to pest-free areas like the Dryden Transfer Station.

At its peak, the brush site was astir with activity, collecting an average of 1,500 cubic yards per year.

But the salad days are long over, according to Public Works Director Eric Pierson. More recently, things have not gone as planned:

Our only goal with the site was to break even, but the low participation means revenues are not covering costs, including hauling and staff time. To cover our costs, we would have to raise the fee to over $150 a drop-off. And that is not reasonable.

The county encourages residents to use Winton MFG Compost Works, which is privately run:

For those people living in the quarantine zone, Winton MFG Compost Works, 17400 Winton Road, is open most days of the week. See the business’ website for hours and fees. People living in the Leavenworth city limits also have the option of using the city’s recycling center. People living outside the quarantine zone can bring their yard waste to the brush yards at the Dryden and Chelan transfer stations. The Chelan facility is currently open for brush drop-off; the Dryden facility will be open for brush drop-off in April.

For more information, including where to cart your yard debris, visit Chelan County Solid Waste.