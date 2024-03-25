The 7 Best Strategic Tips for Boeing’s Next CEO

I'll be completely real with you. I am "just" a content creator who has a keyboard at her fingertips. Call this trolling or, just maybe call this a guideline?

Being hasn't had a very good 2024, wouldn't you say?

"Boeing has been buffeted by more than five years of problems with its airplanes, including two fatal crashes of the 737 Max in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people, and most recently a door plug that blew out of the side of an Alaska Airlines 737 Max in January, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the plane." - Source

via GIPHY

So, there's that.

Did you hear that Boeing's Current CEO, Dave Calhoun is stepping down as CEO by the end of this year (2024)?

If you could suggest anything to the new Boeing CEO, what would it be?

Suggestions for the Future CEO of Boeing CO. Washington state is home to many wonderful companies, that are known worldwide. Like Amazon, Microsoft, and well, Boeing. Boeing though has had some issues, to say the least. They are now seeking a new CEO, so I thought I'd come up with a few suggestions. Gallery Credit: Aly

Sure those seem toungue and cheek, but are they? ARE THEY!? With the current situation, I am a little afraid to fly.

Now, offer me a flight to a tropical place where i can lay in a bungalow over the water? I'll fly again, hands down.

I'll take skydiving lessons!

"According to a 2017 Harvard University study, the odds that your plane will crash are one in 1.2 million, and the odds of dying from a crash are one in 11 million. Your chances of dying in a car accident, meanwhile, are one in 5,000" - Source

I wonder if those stats will be updated anytime soon.

via GIPHY

Good luck to the Boeing CEO successor.

May the odds be forever in your favor, and please ofr the love of humanity.

FIX THE PLANES.

Heck, snakes on a plane don't seem as scary now...

Travel Warnings for US Citizens in 2024 "Always carry a copy of your U.S. passport and visa (if applicable). Keep original documents in a secure location." - Travel.State.gov Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

10 Worst Airports For Spring Break Travel 2024 According to agamble.com, these are the worst airports for Spring Break Travel. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews