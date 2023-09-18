Archer is the Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week

Archer wants to be your pal! He is a four year old Lab/ retriever mix and full of wiggles and smiles.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society staff says he loves all people and is good with other dogs. Archer is always happy to meet a new friend and would be a great hiking buddy, a fun companion, and ready to be your very best friend.

Archer is active and might enjoy another fun playful dog to be his buddy if you have one in your home already!

So Lab lovers, are you ready to make a furever home for Archer?

Archer

Age: 4 years old

Sex: Male

Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix

Animal ID: 54064244

Adoption fee: $150

