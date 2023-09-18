Motorcyclist Injured In Crash Near Pateros

One person has injuries from a motorcycle crash on SR 153 northwest of Pateros Sunday.

Troopers say a 2006 Harley-Davidson XL1200C driven by 74-year-old Leonard Vermeulen of Bothell was northbound at around 11:30am when it failed slow down for roadway conditions and hit the guardrail.

Vermeulen was taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee with injuries.

He was wearing a US Department of Transportation compliant helmet.

Vermeulen was given a ticket for Speeds Too Fast for Conditions. Alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash.