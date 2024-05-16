Tim Tebow, Coming to the Town Toyota Center this Friday

Get ready, this Friday, May 17th, 2024, Tim Tebow will be in town!

Yes, I'm serious. Why though?

Life Choices of Wenatchee Valley presents: Mission Possible Wenatchee

What is Mission Possible Wenatchee?

"Join them for an inspirational evening with Tim Tebow. Mission Possible Wenatchee is about possibility -- where the hope of creating a culture of life in Wenatchee becomes action AND the opportunity to reach every at-risk women in our community becomes a reality. " - Source

From the Football field to the Town Toyota Center

Where do you get tickets??

Online registration has closed but you may donate to Life Choices Wenatchee Valley

What is Life Choices Wenatchee Valley?

"Life Choices of Wenatchee Valley (formerly 1st Choice Pregnancy Care Center) began serving the Greater Wenatchee Valley in August of 1983 under the name of Birthright. Over the years many faithful directors and volunteers have laid the path for women experiencing unplanned pregnancies to have a safe place to go for help... Today we are still meeting the needs of women with an unplanned pregnancy by educating them about their choices and helping them choose a healthy lifestyle." - Source

To learn more about Life Choices Wenatchee Valley, Click Here.

Help make a difference in the lives of these women and see what Life Choices Wenatchee Valley has done for our community.

Welcome Tim Tebow to the Wenatchee Valley

The impacts made on the lives you have touched is tremendous, and the impact you continue to make will move mountains. Thank you.

