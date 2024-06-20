Singles From THIS WA State College Have the Hottest Profiles

Have you ever been on a dating site? Swiped right or left?

I have, and while it's entertaining, it's also a mind game. Did you match? Will you match?!

Making a dating profile in itself can be quite the feat.

I don't mean strenuous, I mean like, which photo do you choose? What do you write in the "About Me" section?

Do dating websites even work?

"Dating apps or sites are not necessarily better equipped at introducing you to higher-quality candidates than meeting someone in public or through your social circles, says Reis. But they do give you a lot more options. Where else would you be able to meet two or three dozen people a week?" - Source

So... Maybe? I've landed a few dates, but I am also one to love to meet people organically.

Does going to college effect your dating chances on a dating site?

3,000 Singles were surveyed by DatingAdvice.com and they found that, dating with prestigious degrees, shows career success. (Source)

Out of the 10 States with colleges that have "hot profiles," Did Washington Make the list?

coming in at #8, WSU Pulls through with a spot on the coveted list!

"Washington State University in Pullman is known for its strong sense of community and commitment to academic excellence. Cougars are the ultimate team players, both in their careers and relationships. Dating a WSU grad means you’ve got someone who’s always got your back, whether you’re facing a challenging project or planning a weekend getaway." - Source

Congrats WSU Cougars..

Finally, a win in something! (hahaha kidding, kinda)

