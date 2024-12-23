Ellensburg Man Jailed For Allegedly Waving Knife At Police

A Kittitas County man is in jail after he allegedly brandished a knife at two Ellensburg Police officers last week.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports police were sent to the 100 block of 3rd Street in Ellensburg at just before 6 a.m. last Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Upon their arrival at the scene, the two officers reportedly discovered 33-year-old Jessie Gregorio Jensen of Ellensburg waving a large knife in the rear parking lot of the Ellensburg Post Office.

According to court documents, the officers ordered Jensen to drop the knife at rifle point and he complied and was taken into custody without incident.

Jensen, who has prior convictions for assault and is a known user of methamphetamine, was found in possession of a baggie that contained what is suspected to be meth.

He was booked into the Kittitas County Jail for being in possession of a dangerous weapon and multiple outstanding warrants for charges including burglary, trespassing, and indecent exposure.

At an initial appearance in Kittitas County Superior Court last Wednesday (Dec. 18), Jensen's total bail was set at $125,000.