New Charges Leveled Against Man Accused Of Trying To Set Girlfriend On Fire

An Ellensburg man accused of trying to set his girlfriend on fire is facing additional charges after he allegedly sent numerous text messages to her while in jail.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports 44-year-old Ryan Wayne Peria is currently being held in the Kittitas County Jail with a bail of $1.8 million for attempted murder, arson, and kidnapping after being arrested in March for allegedly choking and trying to immolate his girlfriend and burn down her home on Pine Street in Ellensburg.

Last Friday, prosecutors filed ten new counts against Peria in Kittitas County Superior Court for violating a domestic violence no-contact order after he reportedly sent the same woman repeated text messages from his jail cell last month.

Court documents indicate jail staff became aware of Peria's alleged contacts with the woman after someone acquainted with her had paid a video visit to Peria at the jail and investigators subsequently discovered the messages on the inmate communications log.

Detectives say Peria contacted the woman at least once for ten straight days between April 19 and April 28.

Peria is facing a total of 12 criminal charges in the case, including second-degree attempted murder; first-degree attempted manslaughter; first-, second-, and third-degree assault; first-degree kidnapping; unlawful imprisonment; first-degree attempted arson; felony harassment; resisting arrest; and obstructing law enforcement.

Peria has pled not guilty on all charges.