Transient Arrested For Alleged Threats To Shoot Ellensburg Woman

A transient has been jailed in Kittitas County after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman near Ellensburg.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports the incident occurred while the woman was walking her dog near South Canyon Road last Thursday, April 10.

The Ellensburg Police Department says 26-year-old Ryan Michael Chicoine told the woman she was trespassing on private property and threatened to shoot her if she didn't provide her name.

Officers responded to the area and located Chicoine at a makeshift campsite nearby using a drone.

He was placed under arrest and booked into the Kittitas County Jail for second-degree trespassing and felony harassment.

Court documents indicate that when Chicoine was questioned, he admitted to threatened the woman.

Investigators say Chicoine is homeless and has a history of felony arrests in New York, where he reportedly completed parole in July, 2024.

At an initial court appearance on Monday, Judge Chris Herion set Chicoine's bail at $20,000 and scheduled an arraignment hearing for Thursday.