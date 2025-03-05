Ellensburg Man Jailed After Alleged Kidnapping & Police Standoff

A Kittitas County man is in jail after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and held her hostage.

The Ellensburg Police Department says officers were called to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence where a male suspect had barricaded himself inside while holding a female against her will.

Investigators say the man threatened to set the home on fire and witnesses reported he had also assaulted the woman prior to taking her hostage.

The Ellensburg Regional Tactical Response Team was called to the scene and finally got the man to surrender after hours of negotiation.

Forty-four-year-old Ryan Peria was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail on charges including assault, kidnapping, and attempted arson.

His bail was set at $1.5 million.