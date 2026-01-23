Moses Lake Man Arrested After Two-Hour Gun Standoff

Moses Lake Man Arrested After Two-Hour Gun Standoff

Photo Credit | Unsplash

Police in Moses Lake responded to a gunshot report near Grape Drive and Highway 17.

Officers say 42-year-old Travis Hanson fired a shot into the air after a dispute with a neighbor.

Hanson barricaded himself inside his home, prompting a two-hour standoff before the Moses Lake Tactical Response Team took him into custody.

No one was injured. Hanson faces charges of reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm, and resisting arrest.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Moses Lake Police Deaprtment, moses lake tactical response team, police standoff, resisting arrest
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ