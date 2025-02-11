Woman Jailed In Kittitas County For Assaulting Deputy

A King County woman is behind bars after police say she assaulted a Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy last week.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports the deputy noticed a vehicle stuck in the snow at the entrance to Lake Easton State Park at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 and stopped to render assistance.

The deputy made contact with vehicle's driver, 57-year-old Shelli Nora Grasso of Renton, who reportedly said she had been wanting to drive through the park but was going too fast and missed the turn, ending up stuck in the snowbank.

After running Grasso's driver's license, the deputy discovered she had an outstanding warrant and placed her under arrest.

The deputy said once Grasso was in the back of his patrol car, she was somehow able to slip out of the handcuffs she'd been placed in and began kicking at the deputy when she was asked to step out of the car so they could be properly re-administered.

The Sheriff's Office says the deputy was struck repeatedly in the knee but did not note any serious injuries as a result of the assault.

Grasso was eventually subdued, restrained, and transported to the Kittitas County Jail for investigation of third-degree assault and resisting arrest.

A judge established her bail at $10,500 on Friday and she was still listed as an inmate at the jail as of this morning (Tuesday, Jan. 11).