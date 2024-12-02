No Arrests Made After Spurious Two-Hour Standoff In Moses Lake

Police in Grant County are still looking for the suspect involved in a spurious standoff that took place in Moses Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it began at around 11 a.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Lowry Drive.

"What we were going to was believed to be a protection order violation with the person who had violated the order having a knife," explains Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman. "When we arrived there, we set up outside believing that he was still inside the home."

Officers established a perimeter around the home and used a negotiator to try and convince the man to surrender.

By 1 p.m., however, it was determined that the suspect had left the residence prior to police arriving at the scene, and Foreman says all law enforcement was demobilized and the scene cleared by 1:35 p.m.

"It's not untypical. If the property owner doesn't give us permission to go inside a home and we had no cause to go inside because it was determined the suspect had already left, we leave the scene and will catch the suspect some other day."

Foreman says the SWAT team was not called out for the incident, but numerous officers were tied up with the situation for roughly two hours.

No injuries were reported and the suspect remains at large.