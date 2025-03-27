Othello Man Arrested Following Pursuit, Standoff In Moses Lake

An Adams County man is in jail after police say he fled from law enforcement and staged a standoff with officers in Moses Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

The Moses Lake Police Department says it began when deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a vehicle they observed driving recklessly on Stratford Road.

The driver fled, leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit that was called off on West Maple Drive due to public safety concerns.

Approximately five minutes later, the suspect's vehicle was located by Moses Lake Police officers at a residence on North Clark Road where 26-year-old Jordan Blaak of Othello had barricaded himself inside.

After establishing a perimeter around the home, officers were eventually able to negotiate Blaak's peaceful surrender and he was taken into custody and booked into the Grant County Jail for failing to yield to a police vehicle, hit-and-run, and several outstanding arrest warrants.