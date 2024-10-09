Two drug suspects are in custody following the execution of a search warrant in Moses Lake.

According to Moses Lake Police Captain Jeff Sursely, there had been talk of drug activity near a mobile home in town. This prompted a search warrant at 3057 Rd. H NE.

The warrant was carried out jointly by the Moses Lake Street Crimes Unit, the Moses Lake Tactical Response Team and the Grant County Sheriff's Office. What they found - drugs and paraphernalia - corroborated citizen complaints.

31-year-old Alexander Yearout, of Moses Lake, is accused of drug possession with intent to deliver. (Yearout was already wanted on a failure to appear warrant.)

24-year-old Norma Camacho, also of Moses Lake, is charged with simple drug possession. Like Yearout, Camacho faces outside charges; she'd been wanted on a theft warrant.

This is a developing story. We await further information from Moses Lake PD.