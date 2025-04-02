Police Say Saturday Drive-By Was Retaliation For March Shooting That Killed Teen Boy

Authorities in Grant County are releasing more information about a drive-by shooting that happened in Moses Lake last weekend.

The incident occurred at around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday (March 29) in the 9000 block of Olympic Drive Northeast when multiple shots were fired at a residence from a passing vehicle.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers discovered numerous shell casings at the scene, as well as bullet holes in the home and several vehicles that were parked outside the residence.

Investigators say five people were asleep inside the home when the shooting occurred, including a one-year-old child who came within three feet of being struck by one of the bullets fired into the residence.

Using witness statements, officers were able to locate a suspect vehicle at a home in the 200 block of West Knolls Vista Drive within an hour of the shooting.

The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team was then called in to serve a search warrant at the residence, where multiple suspects were detained for questioning and a dozen firearms were recovered, including one which had been reported stolen out of North Bend.

Detectives say they also turned up signs of cocaine sales at the home, and all of the guns were seized into evidence, including several that matched the caliber of the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.

Two boys, ages 14 and 17, and an adult male were booked into jail on suspicion of five counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

Investigators believe the shooting was done in retaliation for another drive-by that killed a 14-year-old boy and wounded four other people, including a 12-year-old boy, two 17-year-olds, and a 26-year-old woman who is engaged to a Moses Lake Police detective on March 21 on Loop Drive in Moses Lake.