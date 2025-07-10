Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting In Moses Lake

Police in Grant County are investigating a drive-by shooting they say happened late Sunday night.

Officials with the Moses Lake Police Department say it occurred at the intersection of South Gibby Road and West Broadway Avenue at around 11 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene after reports of gunfire and arrived to find a pickup truck with several fresh bullet holes in its drivers' side door.

Investigators also reportedly recovered several shell casings at the scene and later located an abandoned vehicle in the 5000 block of North Dodson Road they say might have been involved in the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact law enforcement.