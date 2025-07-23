A Moses Lake man will spend more than 37 years in prison after opening fire on sheriff’s deputies in 2022.

Robert Gwinn was sentenced Monday in Grant County Superior Court after pleading guilty to first- and second-degree assault, with additional time added for using a deadly weapon.

Get our free mobile app

The shooting happened July 10, 2022, when deputies attempted to stop Gwinn in his vehicle and take him into custody. Gwinn opened fire on the deputies, who returned fire.

He fled the scene but was later stopped and arrested after Moses Lake Police performed a PIT maneuver to stop the stolen vehicle he was driving.

Gwinn was shot once in the shoulder during the shootout. No deputies were injured.