Ephrata Man Enters Guilty Plea To Ten Child Sex Crimes
An Ephrata man accused of multiple sex crimes involving children has pled guilty in court.
Get our free mobile app
The plea was entered in Grant County Superior Court by 41-year-old Christopher Malloy, who is facing ten separate counts, including child rape, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Prosecutors say Malloy's crimes were committed over several months in early 2023 and his plea is part of an agreement to garner a reduced jail sentence.
Malloy will still face several years in prison when he is sentenced on April 15.