A Chelan woman was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly pulling a knife and refusing to leave a stranger’s car at a gas station in Ephrata.

Police were called around 4:30 p.m. after a woman reportedly entered another person’s vehicle while the owner was inside the store. When officers arrived, they found the woman still in the car and refusing to cooperate.

According to police, the suspect displayed a knife when confronted by the vehicle’s owner.

Officers asked the woman to get out of the vehicle. When she continued to resist, they used a Taser.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Jody Lee Przespolewski of Chelan, was booked into the Grant County Jail on various charges.

Police said they had received multiple reports of Przespolewski causing disturbances around town in the days leading up to the arrest and had reportedly been released from custody earlier in the day.

