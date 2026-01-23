Police in Grant County have launched an investigation following a rash of vandalism in the city of Ephrata late Thursday.

The Ephrata Police Department says the incidents all appear to have happened between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. and involved at least one person breaking windows by shooting them with a BB gun.

Police Chief Erik Koch says detectives are currently investigating a total of five locations that were hit by the vandal(s), including a jewelry store in the single-digit block of Basin Street Northwest; an auto parts store in the 600 block of Basin Street Southwest; and a pet store in the 50 block of Alder Street Northwest, along with two private residences on the southwest side of town.

Koch says surveillance video from at least one of the businesses depicts a white pickup truck in the area at the time of the vandalism, but that alone isn't much for investigators to go on.

"The video's not super great and trying to narrow down suspects from just a white pickup truck is quite difficult. So, we're trying to do what we can to find some other video or some more information to run on."

Koch adds no one was injured during the incidents but he's concerned that someone easily could be if the vandals strike again, since discharging a BB gun at places where people are known to frequent puts the public at great risk.

At this time, investigators aren't certain whether Thursday's string of incidents were targeted or random in nature.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the acts of vandalism or the person or persons responsible for them to contact the Ephrata Police Department at 509-754-2491. Tipsters can remain anonymous.