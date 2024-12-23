Winter is upon us and motorists are being cautioned to tread lightly on National Forest roads.

Restrictions are in place for a reason and must be respected, says Robin DeMario, spokesperson for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

"This time of year, many roads in the forest are annually closed to wheeled vehicles," DeMario says. "Gates are closed to provide a seasonal refuge for wildlife, to protect road and trail surfaces and other resources, and to provide public safety, as some roads are converted into part of the snowmobile and ski trail system during the winter."

"We ask people to please not drive on roads that are closed and groomed for snowmobile and ski trail use."

"Before traveling to the National Forest, be sure to check if the road you plan to use is open or has been closed for the winter. If not you're familiar with a certain area, don't be tempted to use Google Maps or GPS for directions, as you may find yourself stuck on a road that has not been plowed!"

"'Know before you go' is the best advice. Once you arrive at your forest destination, be sure to park in a manner that doesn't block other travelers or emergency vehicles."

"If you're planning to travel on Forest Service roads this winter, now might be a good time to inventory your vehicle emergency supply kit. Be sure your kit has all the 10 essentials and a small shovel." More specifically, you'll want to pack "warm clothes, a blanket, a sleeping bag, extra food and water and tire change," among other essentials.