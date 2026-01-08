Officials with the U.S. Forest Service are reminding forest visitors about some important winter safety tips, and also warning them about several hazards created by last month's strong storms.

During the winter months, many of the roads in the National Forest are not plowed or maintained, with most eventually closing to all wheeled vehicle traffic due to deep snow.

Visitors are being advised to turn around if they encounter a road that is still open but covered in deep snow to avoid becoming stuck.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says many forest roads are gated during the winter season to prevent all wheeled vehicle traffic from traveling on them.

"Many roads in the forest are annually gated closed to wheeled vehicles. Gates are closed to provide a seasonal refuge for wildlife, such as the Number 2 Canyon area which is now closed for the winter for mule deer protection. Roads are also closed to protect road and trail surfaces and provide public safety as some of the roads are converted into part of the snowmobile and ski trail system. We ask forest users to please not damage locked gates and not drive on roads that are closed and groomed for snowmobile and ski trail use."

DeMario adds that in addition to the usual hazards associated with entering the National Forest during winter, last month's strong storms that lashed the region have also caused a few more, and visitors should be especially cautious.

"Due to the flooding event in December, many Forest Service roads have washouts and some have landslides across them. If snowmobiling, be cautious and slow down, as there may be missing sections of roadway, a hole in the road, or a landslide across a road."

DeMario adds that snowpack levels are currently below average, so additional hazards might be hidden under what little snow is covering them.

Forest Service officials are also warning visitors about the dangers presented by trees that were impacted by last month's storms, some of which may have broken limbs or are leaning and could possible fall.

All visitors to the forest are advised to check conditions in advance with the Northwest Avalanche Center website or download and use their mobile app, and be mindful of parking in places which still allow access to other travelers and emergency vehicles.