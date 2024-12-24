Need a last minute gift, wondering if a package delivery is still going to arrive or maybe you're on the road and need a bite to eat?

It's always a giessing game as to who's open and who's not on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

MyNortwest put together an exhaustive look into the topic and here are some of the details you may be looking for;

Local banks in Washington are open on Christmas Eve but Christmas Day is a Federal Holiday so plan on using an ATM on the 25th

Will government offices be open?

Government offices and courts are generally open on Christmas Eve but expect limited hours or early closures. Government offices and public schools are clsoed on Christmas Day.

Will mail and packages be delivered?

You can expect to receive mail and package deliveries from the U.S. Postal Service on Christmas Eve and post offices will be open.

Christmas Day is a holiday for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), so there will be no mail collection or delivery and Post offices are closed on the 25th.

Amazon warehouses are open and deliveries will be made on Christmas Eve. The warehouses will be closed on Christmas and no deliveries will not be made.

USA Today reports that UPS will not provide pickup or delivery service, however UPS Express Critical service is available. Local UPS stores Users should check their local UPS store hours , as many area locations will be closed.

Most FedEx services will also be closed, though FedEx Custom Critical will be open for crucial shipments.

Is Costco open?

Costco will be open on Christmas Eve. Many of the locations will be open until 5 p.m., which is an earlier closing than usual.

Costco stores will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Is Target open?

Target will be open on Christmas Eve until 8 p.m.

Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Is Walmart open?

Walmart locations will be open for limited and varied hours on Christmas Eve with most stores close open until 6 p.m.

Walmart will be closed on Christmas Day.

Customers can search for locations here or view the 66 locations across the state of Washington here.

Are Fred Meyer stores open?

Most Fred Meyer stores and fuel centers will be open on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m., according to a note on the company website.

All of the Fred Meyer locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Are Safeway and Albertsons stores open?

Safeway and Albertsons stores will be open on Christmas Eve.

There are 186 Safeway stores in the state of Washington. Head here to see your local Safeway hours.

There are 14 Albertsons locations in Washington. Visit here to see where those stores are located and their hours.

Is Trader Joe’s open?

The grocery store chain’s stores will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but all Trader Joe’s will be closed on Christmas Day.

Is Walgreens open?

Walgreens stores will be open during regular business hours on Christmas Eve, with Pharmacy hours to vary by location.

Most Walgreens stores will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Christmas Day, however most of the pharmacies will be closed. All 24-hour Walgreens stores will remain open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Head here to the company’s store locator page to find the location closest to you.

Other stores that will be open with limited hours on Christmas Eve

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Bath & Body Works

Dollar Tree

GameStop

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

JCPenney

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Office Depot

Petco: Stores will close at 7 p.m.

PetSmart

Ross

TJ Maxx

Which stores and restaurants that are open on Christmas Day?

7-Eleven

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Burger King

Denny’s

Domino’s

McDonald’s

Papa John’s

Red Lobster

Subway: All locations are independently owned and operated. So, interested consumers should check the chain’s website to ensure their local store is open.

Wendy’s

Restaurant chains that will be closed on Christmas Day include Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Taco Bell, The Olive Garden and Carl’s Jr.