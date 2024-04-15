Exploring Washington, and Why it’s amazing here
I just recently went on a road trip from Cashmere to Seattle and back. While to some, that's an easy daytrip, others, it's a magical view of the evergreen state.
There is no shortage of beauty in Washington State
I mean that. I am originally from the "dry part" of Washington State, Okanogan County, Chelan County... Basically, we WANT it to rain versus the "wet" side of the mountains where they say, "yup, it's raining, AGAIN."
Does not matter which side of the state you are on, welcome to paradise.
What are some cool things about Washington State?
Did you know you can dig for fossils?
Maybe you want to unwind and do some fishing...
No matter what you choose to do, bring the ENTIRE family!
Washington State is a friendly drive, a wonderous sight and full of great people.
Don't sleep on Washington State for your next adventure. From abandon Ghosts towns to seafood on the Puget Sound.
You will never overstay your welcome and there will be smiles on everyone with memories that last a lifetime.
Hungry? Don't forget to fill that belly up!
I recently ate a whole feast of Crab legs freshly caught that day. I mean seriously, the best seafood.
I am Bias, BUT I am not wrong.
From the Seattle Seahawks to your small-town student teams, Washington State is for everyone. And While being from here puts me in a bias stance, prove me wrong, I dare ya :) .
