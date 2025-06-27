Northwest Spring Wheat In Good Shape For Late June

When it comes to the 2025 Spring Wheat Crop, USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey said with the exception of one state, things are close to where they should be for this time of year.

“Most of the crop, 93%, has emerged, that is four points behind the five-year average of 97% and last year's 99%," Rippey said. "Montana, where drought has been an issue, just 79% emerged. That is far behind the five-year average of 98%. And with recent rains that may improve but certainly it is a late start for the crop there.”

When it comes to heading, 17% of the Spring Wheat crop was headed as of Sunday June 22nd, slightly behind the five-year average of 18%, but ahead of last year’s 16%. Locally, 35% of Idaho’s crop is headed, while Washington is reporting 65% of the Spring Wheat is headed.

Spring Wheat Quality Dips Nationally, Remains Solid In the Northwest

“54% of the crop is rated good to excellent, while 15% is very-poor to poor," Rippey said. "A week ago we had 57% of the crop rated good to excellent, 9% very-poor to poor. Far below last year's numbers. This time a year ago we were at 71% good to excellent, 4%, very-poor to poor. Real spotlight on Montana where 42% of the crop currently rated in very-poor to poor condition. Much of that due to drought early in the growing season.”

In Idaho 60% of the Spring Wheat crop is rated good to excellent, while 8% is very-poor to poor. In Washington, 56% is rated good to excellent, while 12% of the Spring Wheat crop is very-poor to poor.

