Washington State has its share of history makers and a few of them are buried in Washington State.

We might not get the love like Memphis or Los Angeles for famously visited gravesites but we do have several sites that you can visit in a quick day trip around the state of Washington.

Some famous Washingtonians like Bing Crosby and Adam West were raised in Washington but when they passed away, they weren't buried in the state they were born in.

Several celebrities made Washington their home and are buried in the state.

We've included some of them in our top 10 list of famous people that are buried in Washington State.

Get our free mobile app

Ray Charles spent time in Seattle in his career but when he passed, he was buried in California.

Ray Charles Performs In Concert Getty Images loading...

The late great Carol Channing was born in Seattle but when she passed in 2019, she had her ashes scattered at several theatres in California and New York as the star of the stage.

Carol Channing Getty Images loading...

I've compiled 10 fascinating famous people that are buried in Washington State. We've got famous musicians on our list, actors, baseball players, billionaires, and even a famous bear.

Take a peek at our complete list of 10 famous people who are buried in the State of Washington.

These 10 Famous People Are Buried In Washington State Here are some famous people who are buried in Washington State that you might've forgotten about. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Some of our Top 10 was expected but a few weren't. I especially have fond memories of watching Ben the bear from Grizzly Adams TV show. I didn't even realize he was buried in the state until I did this article. You check out more famous burial sites in Washington here.

22 Famous Richland High School Bomber Alumni You Might Recognize Here are 22 famous graduates of Richland High School that you might recognize. Sports, music, space, and public service, Richland High School has quite a few distinct graduates. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

10 Unwritten Rules All Tri-Cities Residents Should Know Living in the Tri-Cities is an adventure but if you live in the Columbia Basin, you'll need to know these 10 unwritten rules. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals