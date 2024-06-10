Man Involved In Lake Chelan Crash In May Reported To Have Died

Man Involved In Lake Chelan Crash In May Reported To Have Died

Washington State Patrol vehicle at Lake Chelan 5-13-24

The Washington State Patrol is reporting the death of a driver who crashed on State Route 150 between Chelan and Mansfield in May.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Troopers say 37-year-old Erik Korbely was driving westbound in an SUV when he lost control, struck a guardrail on the eastbound side and entered Lake Chelan, with the vehicle coming to a rest on its top.

Korbely was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where the State Patrol reports him to have died today.

He was a resident of Colville.

It's not known if Korbely was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The SUV remained in the lake afterward and was retrieved at a later date. 

Troopers now confirm that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash that took place at about 7:30pm May 13.

Missing Persons in Washington State

The gallery of persons currently listed as missing on the MUPU list in Washington State. Each picture contains the missing person's name, when they went missing, and which law enforcement agency to contact if you know something that could help.

Gallery Credit: Brian Stephenson

Filed Under: fatality crash, Harborview medical center, lake chelan, washington state patrol
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ