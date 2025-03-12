Over the past few weeks, a series of earthquakes in the Seattle area has left many residents on edge. Could this be a sign that the "Big One" is on its way?

The last major Cascadia quake struck in 1700, and with an average recurrence interval of 550 years, so that means, the next one could happen anytime. Scientists say the real issue isn’t if the Cascadia subduction zone will unleash a massive earthquake—it’s when.

Do you remember when Seattle had a 6.8 earthquake on February 8, 2001?

Seattle Earthquake 6.8 on Feb 2001

Recent Earthquake Activity in Western Washington

Since February 22nd, the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) has recorded five notable quakes in Western Washington, including a 3.9 magnitude tremor near Port Angeles on March 5.

The recent 4.5-magnitude quake near Friday Harbor, Washington, has a small chance of being a foreshock to a larger event in the coming weeks.

Friday Harbor WA

Harold Tobin, director of PNSN and Washington’s state seismologist, says these quakes aren’t necessarily a warning sign but do remind us that we live in a seismically active region. While the recent spike is above average, it’s still within normal ranges.

The Cascadia Subduction Zone

A 700-mile fault, stretching from Canada to California, is capable of producing a magnitude 9.0 earthquake in the Seattle area. When it slips, it could trigger a tsunami and cause widespread devastation across the Pacific Northwest.

3 Best Ways to Prepare for the Next Big Earthquake

It's difficult to prepare for a disaster like a devastating earthquake. I mean, you could go crazy trying to predict all the things to put in place in case of a natural disaster. Some of the basic things you can do can be helpful without getting too out of hand.

Earthquake experts recommend three key ways to prepare for the next big earthquake:

1. Secure heavy furniture in your home or office

Secure heavy furniture in your home

2. Build an emergency kit with two weeks’ worth of supplies

Build an emergency kit with two weeks' worth of supplies

3. Identify all of the safe spots in your home

Identify safe spots in your home

While we can’t predict the exact timing, being ready is the best defense. If you live in the Tri-Cities area like m, we probably wouldn't feel the effects. If you have family and friends living on the Westside of Washington State, perhaps pass this information on to them!

