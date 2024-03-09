10 Best Tips to a Successful Yard Sale in Washington

Summer's just around the corner. It's time to start planning your yard sale.

It's been a long winter. Spring hits in March, and what better way to celebrate, than to do some spring cleaning. Get rid of all the unnecessary items you've accumulated over the recent months and past years. It's a great way to down-size and make some money.

Have you ever hosted a garage or yard sale? They're hard work.

However, if it's done right, you can make a lot of cash in a short time. The key to a successful yard sale is planning and patience.

Start cleaning any items set aside for your yard sale.

In the week leading up to the big event, clean all items with disinfecting wipes and dust rags. Any clothing should be washed in the laundry. Make sure all items are in good condition for sale. However, before any of this, you NEED to check your city for local regulations.

Are there rules for hosting a yard sale in Tri-Cities?

Yes. It varies for each city. In Pasco, you MUST get a permit to have such an event. And, sales are limited to two per year, and cannot run for more than two consecutive days. In Kennewick, a permit is NOT required, however you must adhere to some rules. The sale must not run longer than 5 consecutive days, and 2 sales per household is allowed. For the city of Richland, a permit is NOT required, and you can host several sales a year. As for residents of West Richland, a permit is NOT required and there's no limit to how many sales a resident is allowed.

10 Tips to Host a Successful Yard Sale in Washington If you're planning to host a yard sale or garage sale. Consider using the these tips. Planning and proper execution are necessary. Also, patience and teamwork are great. Planning ahead, advertising, and being an approachable host are beneficial. Follow the tips and you'll be a success! Gallery Credit: Patti Banner-Canva

Are you a fan of yard sales?

If so, there are many places to visit to get a "heads up." There's a Tri-Cities Yard Sale Facebook page. You can also search for Tri-Cities yard sales and moving sales on Craigslist. I love going to yard sales. I'm a bargain shopper, too.

