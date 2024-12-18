Demand for Fake Seahawks Jerseys Soars Ahead of Christmas

Demand for counterfeit Seattle Seahawks jerseys has surged by 130%, but why?

Seattle Seahawks v New York Jets Getty Images loading... EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 01: Fans of the Seattle Seahawks cheer after the Seahawks defeated the New York Jets, 26-21, at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks Jerseys See Major Surge in Counterfeit Searches

According to a new study from FlashPicks, a sports news and betting brand, Seahawks fans are flocking online for cheaper alternatives to official NFL merchandise, contributing to a notable rise in counterfeit jersey searches.

The research, which analyzed Google search trends from the past year, found that searches for fake Seahawks jerseys have increased significantly since September 2024. The study found that on average, there were 920 searches per month for counterfeit jerseys in the last four months, compared to just 400 per month in the earlier part of the year. This translates to an estimated 3,680 searches for fake Seahawks jerseys as Christmas approaches, reflecting a growing demand among fans looking for more affordable options.

The increase in counterfeit jersey searches is part of a larger trend across the NFL. Overall, the study revealed a 159% jump in searches for fake NFL jerseys nationwide since September. With fans across the country seeking ways to save money on often expensive jerseys, the counterfeit market has flourished. In fact, searches for fake NFL jerseys now average 87,260 per month, up from 33,700 earlier in the year.

While the Seahawks’ 130% increase in counterfeit jersey searches is notable, it is not the highest in the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers saw an even more dramatic spike of 241% in demand for fake jerseys, reaching an average of 4,880 searches per month in the last four months. The Los Angeles Rams experienced a 49% increase, with searches rising from 850 to 1,270 per month. The Arizona Cardinals, saw a decline in counterfeit jersey interest, dropping by nearly 27%.

Counterfeit jerseys are a far cheaper alternative to the official team merchandise, which can cost fans from around $130 up to $350 for a new Seahawks jersey. In contrast, knock-off jerseys can be found online for as little as $12 or less, typically through Chinese-owned online platforms like DHgate or Temu. This price disparity is likely fueling the rise in counterfeit jersey demand, especially during the holiday shopping season when fans are eager to show their team spirit but may not have the budget for authentic merchandise.

The recent surge in prices could be due to increased fan interest, but there might be another factor at play. Fans may anticipate that the cost of counterfeit jerseys from China will rise soon due to proposed tariffs. The reality likely lies somewhere in between. Personally, I avoid buying fake jerseys and prefer to invest in Elite stitched jerseys. These high-quality jerseys are fully stitched, and designed to last for years, unlike cheaper alternatives that may only hold up for a single season due to screen printing or lower-quality materials.