These are the Best 15 Places to Retire in Washington

These cities in Washington State are the best if you are thinking about retiring soon.

People Want to Move to Washington: Top 5 in USA

You may not realize it, but Washington State is one of the best in the USA to live, especially if you are thinking about retirement. It was recently identified as one of the top 5 states in the USA for people moving "one-way" into Washington by a huge national moving company. You may not even realize that Washington State is also one of only 13 states that do not tax any retirement income. Retirees usually have to live on a fixed income, and any extra money retirees have usually depends on the kinds of taxes they pay. The location you choose to live has a lot to do with your annual tax liability making Washington very attractive for multiple reasons.

Important Factors That Make Washington Attractive for Retirement

Some factors you may want to consider when choosing the place you retire could be income level, property ownership, estate size, or the benefits each state offers in exchange for taxes. Washington has no state income tax on social security or retirement income, allowing seniors to enjoy more of their incomes. Property tax rates in the state are slightly below the national average making Washington State rely on sales tax for revenue. The Washington State sales tax is 6.5%, with additional levies imposed in some cities and counties which could add up to another 4% depending on where you live. Seniors may encounter a combined sales tax burden of up to 10.5% in Washington State according to Insider Monkey.

The Methodology: Washington States Best Cities to Retire

Insider Monkey says they used "a list of best places through a consensus approach, further ranking them on their cost of living, livability, and housing affordability. Each place was scored on each factor and scores were summed up to generate a unique Insider Monkey Score. Finally, places have been arranged in ascending order from the lowest to the highest scores."

The 15 Best Places to Retire in Washington State

