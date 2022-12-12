Former WSU Coach Mike Leach Not Expected to Survive Heart Attack

Mike Leach, former Washington State head coach and national treasure, is in critical condition following a massive heart attack on Saturday according to ESPN. Leach is not expected to make it as 247 Sports' Steve Roberson says, "It appears to simply be a matter of time now," adding that the University of Mississippi Medical Center has "transitioned into comfort care measures" for the former WSU skipper.

Leach, 61, started his college football head coaching career with Texas Tech in 2000. After joining Washington State in 2012, he moved on to Mississippi State in 2020. Leach coached the Cougars to 55 wins during his tenure, good for third-most among WSU head coaches, and added two bowl game victories in six appearances.

Coach Leach is highly regarded in the college football world, with some calling him a national treasure. While at Washington State, Coach Leach taught a five-class seminar titled "Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategies."

Leach played rugby at Brigham Young University before taking a football job with Cal Poly as their offensive line coach. In 21 seasons as a head coach, he has 158 wins and 8 bowl game victories. His interviews and antics endeared him to college football fans across the country and his Air Raid offense made Washington State a quarterback factory during his time in Pullman. He famously convinced Gardner Minshew to transfer to Washington State to "lead the country in passing" when the Mississippi Mustache was set on attending Alabama to be a third-string signal caller. We will keep updating this story.

Here's to Coach Leach. What a legend.