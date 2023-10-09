Snow Hits Tonight in Washington’s Main Mountain Passes

I hope you are ready because snow is finally here!

Snow Hits Washington Mountain Passes Tonight

Over the next couple of days, the mountain passes of Washington State will be getting hit with their first layers of white winter snow. If you plan to head over the mountain passes of Washington State, make sure you are prepared. The forecast for possible snow in the main mountain pass for Washington State starts tonight and lasts until the middle of the week before changing back to rain. It is so early in the season that WSDOT hasn't started using their snow report for 2023 yet, so for non-main Washington Pass weather reports I pulled the forecast from the closest city to the peak.

Stevens & White Pass Snowfall Forecast

The colder weather hits Stevens Pass later in the week with only the possibility of a frozen mix today and tonight before switching to rain until Friday. Then from Friday until late Saturday, the area around Skykomish, Washington is expected to get some snow at elevations around 7,500 feet. This snow should not be a problem for travelers this weekend. White Pass has a similar weather report with mostly rain and light snow accumulation in the higher mountains. The forecast for the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State does call for possible heavy snow over the next few days, however.

Snoqualmie Pass Snow Forecast 10/9-10/11/2023

Tonight the weather forecast for Snoqualmie Pass calls for a 50% chance of snow with cloudy skies and wind. Expect rain in the low elevations with snow forecast for higher elevations and heavy snowfall possible at higher elevations on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow accumulation will slow down Tuesday morning with not much accumulation expected, even in higher elevations. On Tuesday night the high-elevation snow returns to Snoqualmie Pass with a 100% chance of precipitation and wind gusts of around 25 mph. The possibility of high-elevation snow exists until Wednesday afternoon when it switches to rain for the rest of the week. Check the forecast for yourself at Weatherbug.com.

Make Sure Your Vehicle is Ready for Washington's Winter

The winters in Washington State can be brutal, especially if you plan on driving across the mountain passes. It is a good idea to make sure the vehicle you drive during winter is ready in case you get into trouble. I am not talking about winter tires or making sure you have chains, but things you should have in your car to keep you alive in case you are stranded or stuck on the side of the roadway.