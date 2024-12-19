WSP Urges Sober Driving After 8 Patrol Car Collisions in 10 Days

As the holiday season approaches, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is urging drivers to drive sober, following a troubling surge in patrol vehicle collisions caused by impaired drivers.

WSP Assistant Chief Pleads for Sober Driving After Series of Collisions

In just a 10-day span, WSP has reported eight incidents in which its patrol vehicles were struck by suspected DUI drivers. Assistant Chief James Mjor II is urging drivers to prioritize safety for both themselves and first responders during this busy time of year in a newly released video.

Mjor's plea comes after a series of worrying incidents, including four separate collisions that took place on a single night over the Thanksgiving weekend. From 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, to 3:00 a.m. Sunday, November 24, four WSP patrol vehicles were struck by impaired drivers. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accidents, but the incidents have brought attention to the ongoing risks faced by law enforcement officers on the roads.

The first crash occurred around 11:00 p.m. when a trooper, stopped at a red light at SR 516 and Military Rd, noticed a nearby driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel. As the vehicle started to roll into the intersection, the trooper moved his patrol car in front to avoid a collision, but his vehicle was struck by the driver, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The next three accidents occurred before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. While responding to a hit-and-run crash on I-5 near Boeing Access Road, two troopers were struck by a speeding driver who was also suspected of impairment. A fourth trooper, on his way to assist at the scene, was struck by another impaired driver. In all four cases, the drivers were arrested for suspected DUI.

These incidents highlight the dangers of impaired driving and the risks that first responders face while working to keep roads safe. Driving under the influence is a terrible choice that costs lives. Buckle up, slow down, and move over for our troopers and first responders. The holiday season is a time for celebration, but it is also a time to reflect on making responsible choices that protect everyone on the road.