Farmer Holds Two Alleged Burglars At Gunpoint Following Break-In

Two Grant County men are in jail after police say they were caught burglarizing a pair of farm shops in the Quincy area on Saturday.

Deputies were called to the 16000 block of Road 2 Northwest at around 7 p.m. after the property owner found the two men inside one of the shops.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says investigators discovered plenty of evidence at the scene.

"Deputies found two shops on the property had been burglarized and a box of stolen property was staged outside, along with shoe prints matching the suspect's shoes inside the shops."

The property owner held the pair at gunpoint until police arrived at the scene - something Foreman says occasional occurs in the county and is a legal right for homeowners under the right circumstances.

"We have many responsible gun owners here in Grant County and if they are outside protecting their property they can certainly hold someone at gunpoint and then call 9-1-1 to have us come and investigate and find out what those people are doing there."

Deputies arrested 45-year-old Glenn Richard of Quincy and 28-year-old Jesus Rangel of Mattawa for investigation of second-degree burglary.

Both are currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail.