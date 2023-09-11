Ronny is the full package deal, beautiful inside and out! This handsome fella has a heart of gold.

He loves playing with his many dog friends, and he loves jumping in the doggie pool to cool off on hot summer days! Ronny may be a little shy when he first meets you, but give him just a little time and he will act like he’s known you for his whole life!

He is great with other dogs, is polite and easy on the leash for his walks, and has a smile anyone can fall in love with!

Ronny is 2 years and 2 months old male Alaskan Malamute/Mix

His adoption fee is $150 and he is ready to go home to his fur-ever home.

