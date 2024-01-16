Oregon Highway Travelers Face Snow, Ice, Closed Roads

The Oregon Department of Transportation says I-84 in the Columbia River Gorge could be closing soon, if weather conditions worsen.

Oregon to get blasted by winter

Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said Interstate 84 in the Gorge could be closed if weather conditions get dangerous. Much of the area is facing winter storms that could deposit up to a half inch of ice along the route, especially towards Portland.

ODOT says they have plans in place to close the highway before drivers become stranded. Also, Oregon Highway 99 near Cottage Grove is closed due to downed trees.

Get our free mobile app

Many of the roads in Eastern, Southeastern, and Central Oregon (state highways) are also experiencing a lot of snow and ice.

If you are traveling to the west side of Oregon, I-5 near Eugene has also been a trouble spot. according to ODOT:

"If you must travel Tuesday or Wednesday, carry tire chains, fuel, water and other supplies for a longer trip than usual – as well as possible closure of roads if conditions become unsafe. ODOT crews are still working to reopen highways impacted by ice and downed trees, as well as preparing for the next round of this storm."