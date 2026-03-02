WA House Dems Kill Bill to Help Remove Babies Exposed to Drugs in Home Environments

In 2021, Democrats in the WA Legislature pushed through what was called the Keeping Families Together Act, via the Department of Children Youth and Families, or DCYF.

However, the threshold levels for removing children from dangerous environments due to drugs was placed so high, it became nearly impossible to keep them safe, especially babies. Critics said the bill placed keeping children with parents above reasonable safety levels. It became almost impossible to have a child removed from a dangerous home.

Now WA Democrats have defeated a proposal that would have enabled DCYF to have more leeway.

House GOP members filed Amendment 2105, which would have provided funding to carry out a piece of legislation the Democrats did not advance, House Bill (HB) 1092. The Amendment would have resulted in the same safety procedures as the failed House Bill. Demorcrats have a slight double-digit majority in the State House.

However, by a vote of 49-44, the Amendment was defeated. Some Dems crossed over and voted with Republicans.

Legislators Hear Stories of Babies who Died from Fentanyl Exposure, When They Could Have Been Removed.

House Rep Josh Penner of Orting, WA (GOP) read several accounts, from state investigations including DCYF, of babies who were left on homes where they were exposed to fentanyl and/or other drugs, and died.

According to DCYF, in the first half of 2025, 92 children died or nearly died from drug exposure in WA states homes, Officials said that was an increase of 14 from the same period in 2024.

However, according to the WA State Standard and other sources, those are only the cases WA DCYF is aware of.

And now, House Democrats shelved a bill that could have helped.