The 9 Best Washington Counties To Retire

I was born in 1981, so I have roughly 24 more years until I can retire. If I decide to break it down by months, days, and hours, I will probably start crying, so for the sake of my workplace, I’ll just leave it at 24. Now, that is just if I want to get FULL Social Security Benefits and retire when I reach 67.

On average, people in Washington retire a little earlier, at the age of 64. That seems like a reasonable goal (you know, save me 3 years). But what will you do when you retire? Where should you move to and live?

Some have found a way to hack the system and live on a world cruise for their retirement. What a great and bold idea. I’m not that courageous. I’m a homebody and would miss my family too much.

I love Washington. I’ve traveled around the world, and every place has pros and cons, but home is where the heart is, and my heart is right here in Washington.

So, in 21 to 24 years, where should I retire? My wife and I don’t have any kids and may be ready for something new but familiar. Here are the best counties to retire in Washington.

So what is your retirement plans? Will you move and make a new home elsewhere? Will you just work till you die? Or will you plan to be a nomad and travel the world? Tap the App and let us know!

