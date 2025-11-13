Funko Pop, which makes its home headquarters in Everett, Washington, looks to be headed towards bankruptcy and has even sent out a warning to its investors about its future. We have the details below.

News From Funko HQ

You can go into almost any store and find a Funko Pop for sale. They have long outlasted the fad of the Beanie Baby, and with as many as they are and in all forms and corners of pop culture, you'd think they'd go on forever, but that might not be the case.

funko captain america on a news sign tsm/Tyler Anthony loading...

In a recent investor report, Funko announced a 14% drop in revenue from the previous year and pointed the finger at elevated tariffs (which they addressed last May), declining demand, and retailers' space as some of the reasons behind its financial slide.

I've often wondered how big Funko could get. Anything I could think of, from movies, TV shows, video game characters, even cereal boxes, was getting its own Funko Pop figurine. So many things can become overwhelming, and oversaturate someone trying to collect, even to the point where collectors backed off.

Funko Pop collectable toy tsm/Timmy! loading...

What Will The Future Of Funko Be?

According to MSN, right now, the company plans to look towards their smaller lines of pops (Bitty Pops), as well as the blind-box collectibles, and their "Pop Yourself" kiosks. All while looking at different alternatives, which possibly could include selling the company.

What Does This Mean For Your Funko Collection?

One of two things will happen to that wall of Funko Pops you've been collecting over the past decade. They could either go up in value or plummet. Most likely a combination of both. The collectable toys that are worth a pretty penny will go up in value, while a majority of collectors and people who have bought them with the sole purpose of "flipping" might have extra Christmas gifts to give in the form of small, cube-boxed figurines.

Funko Pop collectable toy tsm/Timmy! loading...

Only time will tell. And for those of you who collect, I'm right there with you. Take a look at what Funkos are on my shelves.

