Oh No! A staple in my childhood (and adulthood) is part of a major recall. Hostess announced earlier this week that some of their popular snack foods are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential of mold contamination.

A Little Hostess History

This might be the worst thing Hostess has faced since its bankruptcy back in 2012. If you don’t remember that event, for the creators of Twinkie the Kid, Hostess filed for Bankruptcy in January of 2012.

Negotiations and restructuring went on for a better part of a year, until the company shut down operations in November of 2012.

In April of 2013, under new management, Hostess made a comeback and has since been bringing Twinkies, Sno-Balls, Cup Cakes, Zingers, Ho Hos, and Ding Dongs to the population.

The Great Ding Dong Recall Of 2025

Although it’s the Ding Dongs that are causing alarms now.

Several varieties of packs of the Ding Dong snacks are under voluntary recall because of the potential for mold contamination.

In a posting on their website, HostessCakes.com, they write about their investigation and the problem facing the Hostess Ding Dong:

“Our investigation into this matter confirmed a mechanical issue with a piece of equipment created conditions that could support the development of mold in the product prior to the expiration date. This mechanical issue was present for a limited period and resolved in a timely manner.”

package of Hostess Ding Dongs Hostess loading...

Not All Ding Dongs Are Recalled, Only Select Packages

Luckily, with Hostess finding the issue so quickly, only select lots were affected. All with “Best if Used By Dates” of 8/30 through 9/3.

Check out the full list of Hostess Ding Dong Recall lots at HostessCakes.com/Recall.

And if you do have any of the affected snacks, Hostess has requested that you contact them at HostessCakes.com/Contact-Us.

