2 Dead, Two Injured In Monday I-90 Crash Near Cle Elum

Two people are dead and two other people have serious injuries from a crash Monday afternoon on I-90 near Cle Elum.

A 2013 Subaru Legacy driven by an unidentified person was westbound three miles east of Cle Elum when, on a left hand curve in the road, it crossed into the right lane, left the roadway on the righthand side and landed in a ditch at the tree line.

Two passengers in their 20s from the Chicago area died in the crash, while the driver was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with injuries.

A third passenger, also a person in their 20's from Chicago, was taken to Harborview as well.

The driver could face charges. It's not known if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

The two passengers who died were identified as 26-year-old Brendan Kivlehan of Palos Heights, Illinois and 24-year-old Natalie Nicoletti of Countryside, Illinois.

Kivlehan was pronounced dead at the scene. Nicoletti died while being flown to Harborview.

The third passenger who is at Harborview with serious injuries is 21-year-old Katherine Ogletree of Chicago.

It’s not known if the driver or any of the passengers were wearing seat belts.