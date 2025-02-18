Iconic Toy Store is Shutting Its Doors In Central Washington

Living in Yakima, I don't get up to Ellensburg often, but when I do, I make sure to visit a handful of stores.

Such stores as: Central City Comics, The Old Mill Country Store, Windy City Toys & Collectibles, Jerrol's, and Toy Stable.

Last Wednesday, my jaw dropped when I saw what was posted in their storefront window at 505 N Pearl Street. "Store closing!"

I couldn't believe it. After 30-plus years of bringing fun and joy to central Washington, the Toy Stable is closing its doors.

"Man, this place has been here as long as I can remember, this sucks!" - My friend Chris.

There have been several joys with coming here over the years; one in particular came last October when my brother and I spotted the infamous Knight Rider car, KITT, parked right inside the gate.

Much like many of the items Toy Stable sold over the years, they were memories and nostalgia!

I took some photos to help keep the memories of this great store alive, much like this family-owned business has done with many of our childhoods!

Ellensburg's Toy Stable Is Closing! Take a look at many of the toys (new and nostalgic) that are still on the shelves at this iconic Toy Store located in the heart of Ellensburg, Washington. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!

I didn't want to pry too much into the closing with the employees, but I was told how it's sad, and they're all bummed.

Chris F. (owner) is keeping his other business (I believe it is a storage lot) open, but Toy Stable was not moving; it was indeed closing.



It's sad to see it go, but all I can say is thank you for the years of fun and chances to relive my childhood many times over. To learn more about this great toy store, check them out online at ToyStable.com.

