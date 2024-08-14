Meet Ginger: The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week
This week's Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week is an Australian Kelpie Mix
Meet Ginger, a beautiful 3-year-old lovebug with a heart of gold! She is very affectionate and full of cuddles. Ginger loves being around people.
She is a bit of an escape artist so she will be safest in a home with a secure, fenced yard. She’s also easy to handle on a leash, making her the perfect companion; sweet and manageable!
Ginger
- Breed: Australian Kelpie mix
- Age: 3 years
- Sex: Female
- Animal ID: WVHS-A-25901
WVHS is closed Wednesday but open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, schedule adoptions by appointment.
