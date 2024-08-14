One Teenager Dead, 4 Underage Passengers Injured In SR 155 Crash

A teenage driver is dead and four underage passengers have been injured from a single vehicle crash on State Route 155 five miles south of Nespelem in Okanogan County.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers say a 1999 GMC pickup truck 17-year-old Jaelynn Vallee was northbound just before 9:30 pm Tuesday when Vallee failed to negotiate a curve.

The truck veered onto the rocky shoulder before overcorrecting and rolling completely over and landing on its wheels.

Vallee was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

Four passengers ranging in age from three to 13 were also not wearing seatbelts. They were all taken to hospitals with injuries.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

The four who were injured in the crash include three-year-old Amarah Bridges of Elmer City, 13-year-olf Amelia Mecuen of Okanogan, 12-year-old Edmond Menke of Coulee Dam and 13-year-old Jayden Vallee of Nespelem.

They were taken to either Coulee Medical Center in Grand Coulee or Sacred Hearts Medical Center in Spokane.