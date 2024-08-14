55-Year-Old Arrested for Hit-and-Run Involving Bicyclist in Wenatchee

55-Year-Old Arrested for Hit-and-Run Involving Bicyclist in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Police Department Facebook page

55-year-old Neftali Ponce-Contreras, of Wenatchee, has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run.

At around 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, officers responded to a hit-and-run at the intersection of Ferry St. and South Wenatchee Ave. A Ballard Ambulance crew reportedly witnessed the incident firsthand; more specifically, the crew witnessed a motorist strike a bicyclist, then flee in haste.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital, where they received treatment for minor injuries. (Per the Wenatchee PD, the bicyclist is in stable condition.)

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

The responding officers had only a cursory description of the suspect vehicle: a "white or silver 2000s Honda." No such vehicle was located following a search of the area.

But on Wednesday morning, video of the collision found its way to the Wenatchee PD. It's not immediately clear how the footage was obtained - we are awaiting an explanation from the department - but it was apparently damning; it showed the entirety of the collision. Officers were able to determine the make and model of the suspect vehicle (a silver 2005 Honda Accord) as well as its owner (Ponce-Contreras).

Officers confronted Ponce-Contreras at his residence. He reportedly claimed responsibility for the hit-and-run. The vehicle was seized for "application of a search warrant" and Ponce-Contreras was booked into Chelan County Jail.

Most hit-and-runs are simple or gross misdemeanors under Washington law. But a hit-and-run resulting in injury is judged more severely. It's a Class C felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

In all collision cases, it is incumbent upon the drivers to exchange information: name, address, vehicle registration number and insurance info.

Top 10 Reasons For Car Accidents In Idaho

 A comprehensive review from Hepworthholzer.com reveals a range of factors contributing to vehicular mishaps, shedding light on the need for increased awareness and precaution among drivers. Here are the Top 10.

Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Filed Under: ballard ambulance, hit-and-run, wenatchee, wenatchee police department
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ