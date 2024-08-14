55-year-old Neftali Ponce-Contreras, of Wenatchee, has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run.

At around 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, officers responded to a hit-and-run at the intersection of Ferry St. and South Wenatchee Ave. A Ballard Ambulance crew reportedly witnessed the incident firsthand; more specifically, the crew witnessed a motorist strike a bicyclist, then flee in haste.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital, where they received treatment for minor injuries. (Per the Wenatchee PD, the bicyclist is in stable condition.)

The responding officers had only a cursory description of the suspect vehicle: a "white or silver 2000s Honda." No such vehicle was located following a search of the area.

But on Wednesday morning, video of the collision found its way to the Wenatchee PD. It's not immediately clear how the footage was obtained - we are awaiting an explanation from the department - but it was apparently damning; it showed the entirety of the collision. Officers were able to determine the make and model of the suspect vehicle (a silver 2005 Honda Accord) as well as its owner (Ponce-Contreras).

Officers confronted Ponce-Contreras at his residence. He reportedly claimed responsibility for the hit-and-run. The vehicle was seized for "application of a search warrant" and Ponce-Contreras was booked into Chelan County Jail.

Most hit-and-runs are simple or gross misdemeanors under Washington law. But a hit-and-run resulting in injury is judged more severely. It's a Class C felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

In all collision cases, it is incumbent upon the drivers to exchange information: name, address, vehicle registration number and insurance info.