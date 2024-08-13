Chick-fil-A Meeting With City On Possible N. Wenatchee Ave. Site

Fast food chain Chick-fil-A is planning to build a restaurant on North Wenatchee Avenue.

Get our free mobile app

The company has filed a pre-application meeting with the City of Wenatchee’s Community Development Department to discuss a possible building permit.

The proposed location is on two empty lots owned by the city at 1551 and 1567 N. Wenatchee Ave. The lots are on the southeast corner of the intersection with a new extension of McKittrick Street where traffic lights are being installed along with a concrete median on N. Wenatchee Avenue. over the next several weeks.

The site is near where the old Department of Transportation building was located.

According to the pre-application meeting request filed with the city, the proposed Chick-fil-A would feature a double drive-through and trash enclosure along with two exterior drive-through canopies.

Chick-fil-A has a number of questions it plans to ask city staff about the property during the pre-application meeting with Community Development.

The meeting is scheduled for this Thursday at 9 a.m.

Chick-fi-A currently appears to only have one location in Washington state east of the Cascades, in Spokane.