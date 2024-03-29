They say there is no such thing as a dumb question. My Junior year history teacher can attest that that statement is wrong. I had several dumb questions. Thank goodness with shower thoughts and memes; my dumb questions are a form of laughter and entertainment shared by many.

But what if your dumb question is a legitimate question? What if it’s something so important to you, and it can be a bit embarrassing or scary to bring up with a professional? What do you do?

“QUICK, To The Google!” – Unknown

We search Google for our answers. I’ve learned to be careful when doing this for medical reasons because I can go down a rabbit hole of links convincing myself that I’ll die unless I have brain surgery to cure the bump on my shoulder blade (luckily, the bump turned out to be a wart, but still).



It’s nice to know we’re not alone when it comes to searching Google for weird questions. Soliant.com analyzed Google search data and found the top questions asked in each state. So, if you think your queries are unusual, you’re not alone.

The Top 3 Medical Questions Asked Online In Washington

What causes sleep apnea?

Google’s top answer comes from the National Institutes of Health (nhlbi.nih.gov):

unmade bed, white sheets and pillows, and words over the picture. Canva loading...

How to Treat a Sinus Infection?

Google’s top answer comes from the Cleveland Clinic (my.clevelandclinic.org):

upclose picture of a human, female nose. Words over the picture. Canva loading...

Is ringworm contagious?

Google’s top answer once again comes from the Cleveland Clinic (my.clevelandclinic.org):

upclose skin rash of ringworm, with words over the picture. Canva loading...

What medical questions have you asked Google, and were the results helpful? Tap the App and let us know.

