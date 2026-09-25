Out of all the bad and negative news out there, it’s always nice to share something that is good, something to be cheered for, something that can make people happy. And with this recent news and stats, kudos to Washington for having one of the happiest cities in the United States. We have the details below.

Negativity Everywhere You Look

Negativity breeds negativity, and it is everywhere. Sadly. Even in things that you look forward to and love, there’s got to be some hater out there. You can do your best to ignore them, but they do have a way of getting under your skin.

Photo by Shaurya Sagar on Unsplash a hand holding a yellow smiley face ball

My best advice is not to ignore the negativity, but to focus on the positive. If you’re reading this, chances are you have a roof over your head, a pillow to use tonight to sleep, running water, and access to unlimited knowledge.

We have things that royalty didn’t have back in the day. Little things we take for granted, but if we focus on it, and show our gratitude, that can help the negativity fade, and let the happiness reign. Maybe that’s what they’re doing in Seattle.

Seattle is One Of The Happiest Cities In America

Thanks to a recent WalletHub report, we now have the top Happiest Cities in America.

Ranking the largest 180 cities throughout the United States, on well-being (physical/mental/emotional), employment and income, as well as overall community and environment, Seattle ranked at #15.

READ MORE: 20 Washington Towns, With Less People & Life Moves Slower

Nothing to be sad about, one day we might just take the top spot away from Fremont, California.

But we’re smiling more than Portland, Oregon, which ranks at #81.

Other happy cities from Washington (and their ranks) are Tacoma at #105, Vancouver at #114, and Spokane at #118.

Photo by Joe Caione on Unsplash shallow focus photography of white shih tzu puppy running on the grass

Are you happy? Tap the App and let us know, and think about all the things that do make you smile, and share that with us too. After all, if negativity breeds negativity, well, joy is contagious too.

10 Most Unhappy Cities in the United States Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall and Canva